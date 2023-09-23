67-foot putt helps Ewen Ferguson move into share of 3rd-round lead with Jordan Smith at French Open

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Scottish golfer Ewen Ferguson was helped by a remarkable birdie putt from 67 feet as he shot 4-under 67 to finish the third round of the French Open tied for the lead with Jordan Smith. The undoubted highlight of Ferguson’s round came at the par-4 13th and it drew him level with Smith on 13 under. Smith was the overnight leader. He immediately regained the lead with a birdie at No. 14 but three-putted for bogey at the last to shoot 70 and drop back to 13-under 200 alongside Ferguson. They are one shot ahead of Kazuki Higa of Japan (65) and two clear of Yannik Paul of Germany (67).

