61-year-old says long course at PGA reminds him of when he was a kid hitting 3-wood into every green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tracy Phillips hit what he thought was a pretty good drive on the par-4 17th hole at Valhalla. It traveled 240 yards and didn’t make it to the start of the fairway. Such is life when you are 61 and playing in the PGA Championship. The club pro from Oklahoma said this unexpected trip to the majors brings back memories of 50 years ago, when he was a young kid hitting 3-woods into every green. In the opening round, he shot 4-over-par 75 on the 7,500-yard layout. He’ll need a second round in the 60s to make the cut, but by now, Phillips says, he knows not to rule out anything.

