6 news outlets earn ‘Grand Slam’ honors in APSE contest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Dallas Morning News, The Star Tribune (Minneapolis), Los Angeles Times and the Las Vegas Review-Journal earned Grand honors in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest. Five of the organizers competed in Division A, which included the nation’s largest publications (daily print circulation/monthly digital unique visitors), while the Las Vegas Review-Journal competed in Division B. The APSE contest, voted on by sports editors and writers from across the nation, honored the best work in 2022.

