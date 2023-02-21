6 Nations: Wales-England match under threat of strike action

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The Six Nations rugby match between Wales and England looks increasingly under threat of a players’ strike after the Wales team announcement is delayed amid contract talks. Wales coach Warren Gatland held off announcing his team for Saturday’s game at Principality Stadium to raise the stakes in a standoff between the country’s top players and Welsh rugby authorities that has been simmering for months. Talks between negotiators of a new six-year financial agreement and Wales’ professional players are scheduled to take place on Wednesday. The players are mostly unhappy they are being offered contracts that would see them receive 80% of their salary with the remaining 20% comprising bonuses.

