6 Nations: Ireland tops Wales 34-10, spoils Gatland’s return

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ireland has justified its status as rugby’s top-ranked country and the team to beat in the Six Nations by using a strong start to run over Wales with a 34-10 bonus-point victory in Cardiff. It spoiled Warren Gatland’s first match in charge of the Welsh since his return as coach. The 2023 tournament’s first game was virtually over as a contest inside 30 minutes. By that time Ireland had crossed for almost-identical tries by forwards Caelan Doris and James Ryan and a breakaway score by winger James Lowe. It gave the Irish a commanding 27-3 lead that they never looked like relinquishing under the roof at the Principality Stadium. Flanker Josh van der Flier’s late try secured a bonus point.

