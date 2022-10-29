6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga for a day at least. It swept aside Mainz 6-2 to continue the champion’s impressive run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions. Bayern has a total of 25 goals in those games. Bayern leads the Bundesliga by two points but could be overtaken if Union Berlin beats Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday. Leipzig made it seven successive home wins under coach Marco Rose after a 2-0 result against struggling Bayer Leverkusen.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bayern's Sadio Mane, right celebrates with Bayern's Alphonso Davies after scoring a rebound from his own saved penalty his sides third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)
Bayern's Sadio Mane, centre celebrates with teammates Bayern's Alphonso Davies, left and Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, after scoring his sides third goal a rebound from his own saved penalty during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Mainz at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)
Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku celebrates after his goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
Wolfsburg's Felix Nmecha (2nd from right) celebrates with Wolfsburg's Ridle Baku after his goal for 3:0.during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and VfL Bochum, in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)
Waldemar Anton (back) of Stuttgart and Ermedin Demirovic of Augsburg challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Augsburg in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Hasan Bratic/dpa via AP)
