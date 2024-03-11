59-year-old Joe Durant wins in Tucson for 5th PGA Tour Champions victory

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Joe Durant took advantage of Stewart Cink’s back-nine meltdown to win the Cologuard Classic on Sunday for his fifth PGA Tour Champions victory, closing with a 4-under 67 to beat three players by two strokes. The 59-year-old Durant eagleed the par-5 11th and parred the final seven holes. He finished at 13-under 200 at La Paloma Country Club. The 50-year-old Cink, two strokes ahead entering the day after rounds of 62 and 69 in his sixth senior start, played a four-hole stretch in 5 over, making a triple bogey on the 13th and bogeys on 15 and 16. He had a 73 to tie for seventh at 9 under. Steven Alker, Jerry Kelly and Kevin Sutherland tied for second.

