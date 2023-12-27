51 seconds apart after 628 nautical miles: LawConnect edges Comanche in Sydney to Hobart race

HOBART, Australia (AP) — LawConnect has won line honors in the 78th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race by holding off defending champion Andoo Comanche by less than a minute in an exciting finish between the super maxis. The pair of 100-foot yachts had dueled for much of the race and were well ahead of the rest of the fleet of 103 yachts that started the race on Tuesday in Sydney harbor. LawConnect was runner-up in the last three editions of the race. It finished in 1 day, 19 hours, 3 minutes, 58 seconds. Comanche was just 51 seconds behind. It was the second-closest finish in Sydney to Hobart history after Condor of Bermuda beat Apollo by seven seconds in 1982.

