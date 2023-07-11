$500 million? $600 million? Shohei Ohtani’s free agency the buzz of the All-Star Game

SEATTLE (AP) — At some point, Shohei Ohtani will entertain the idea of talking about his pending free agency, and what it could mean to the finances of baseball. But that didn’t stop others from pondering what could happen this offseason when perhaps the most unique free agent in history hits the open market. Kansas City’s Salvador Perez and Toronto’s Jordan Romano both tossed out $600 million as a suggested number. Baltimore’s Austin Hays offered everything in his theoretical wallet. Ohtani is the biggest attraction of this All-Star Game. He’ll be the biggest attraction this offseason with his pending free agency and a deal the likes of which baseball hasn’t seen.

