5-way lead to open LPGA Thailand, Ko 3 shots back

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho of the United States has fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the lead alongside four other golfers after the opening round of the LPGA Thailand. With Kupcho in the lead were 2014 champion Anna Nordquist of Sweden, six-time USLPGA Tour winner Nasa Hataoko of Japan, local hope and tour rookie Jaravee Boonchant, and last year’s runner-up, Lin Xiyu of China. The crowded leaderboard is no surprise on the Pattaya Old Course: The average winning score over the past 10 years is 21 under par. World No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand heads 26 of the top 30 at the event. She’s had an error-free round of 68. Ko has won three of her last four starts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.