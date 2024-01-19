5-star freshman Cody Williams scores 23, Colorado snaps Oregon’s 6-game win streak, 86-70

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Freshman Cody Williams scored a season-high 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting, KJ Simpson added 22 points and Colorado beat Oregon 86-70, snapping the Ducks’ six-game win streak. Williams — Colorado’s first 5-star recruit since David Harrison in 2001 — hit three 3-pointers, one from NBA range, and consistently scored at the rim, including a two-hand dunk and layup through heavy contact. Tristan da Silva, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, hit a 3-pointer to give Colorado the lead for good with 10:26 to play and spark a 17-2 run, capped by a Williams 3, that made it 73-61 about five minutes later. Jadrian Tracey led Oregon with 14 points and Couisnard scored 11

