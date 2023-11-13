5 NFL games end on field goals as time expires, most ever in one day

Five games ended with field goals in regulation Sunday, the most in one day in NFL history.

The Cardinals, Browns, Seahawks, Texans and Lions each kicked a field goal as time expired. The previous high in a single day was three.

Cleveland and Arizona were trailing before their kicks. Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yarder to give the Browns a 33-31 victory at Baltimore. Matt Prater made a 23-yard field goal to lift the Cardinals to a 25-23 win over Atlanta.

Seattle, Houston and Detroit were tied before their decisive field goals.

Jason Myers kicked a 43-yarder, his fifth of the game, to give the Seahawks a 29-26 win against Washington. Riley Patterson connected from 41 yards for the Lions, giving them a 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Matt Ammendola, signed by Houston this week as an injury replacement, nailed a 38-yard field goal to finish the Texans’ 30-27 victory at Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the game winning field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half on an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.