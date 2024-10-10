5 former employees sue the San Diego Wave and the National Women’s Soccer League

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five former employees of the San Diego Wave have filed a lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court accusing the women’s soccer club of discrimination, harassment and wrongful termination, among other allegations. The lawsuit stems partly from claims made earlier this year on social media by former Wave video and creative manager Brittany Alvarado. She was joined by four other plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The NWSL and the Wave declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the ongoing legal proceedings.

