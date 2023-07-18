4th overall pick Langford’s $8 million signing bonus largest ever for Texas Rangers draftee

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Fourth overall draft pick Wyatt Langford got an $8 million signing bonus that was the largest ever for a player drafted by the Texas Rangers. Langford is a catcher-turned-college outfielder who hit 47 homers at Florida the past two seasons. After appearing in only four games as a pinch-hitter as a college freshman, Langford become a starting outfielder for Florida. He hit .355 while tying the school record with 26 homers as a sophomore in 2022, and this year hit .373 with 21 homers as the Gators advanced to the championship round of the College World Series.

