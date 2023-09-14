49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is earning respect and focus from opponents

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — It might be time to add receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the mix of playmakers that defenses have to be ready for when they play the San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk had a big performance in the Niners’ opener, catching eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Defenses already have to prepare for three big-name playmakers in Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Aiyuk gives coach Kyle Shanhan another solid option. In addition to his productive day catching passes, Aiyuk delivered a critical block that helped spring McCaffrey for a 65-yard touchdown.

