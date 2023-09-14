49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is earning respect and focus from opponents

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) celebrates with George Kittle after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — It might be time to add receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the mix of playmakers that defenses have to be ready for when they play the San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk had a big performance in the Niners’ opener, catching eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Defenses already have to prepare for three big-name playmakers in Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Aiyuk gives coach Kyle Shanhan another solid option. In addition to his productive day catching passes, Aiyuk delivered a critical block that helped spring McCaffrey for a 65-yard touchdown.

