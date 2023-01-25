49ers to let legal process play out after Omenihu’s arrest

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will be available to play in the NFC title game despite his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence allegation. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will wait for the legal process to resolve after Omenihu was accused of pushing his girlfriend to the ground during an argument on Monday. Shanahan said if Omehinu is healthy he will play against Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.