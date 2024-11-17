49ers TE George Kittle misses game against the Seahawks with a hamstring injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle missed the game against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury. Kittle got hurt in last week’s win at Tampa Bay but coach Kyle Shanahan was hopeful he wouldn’t miss any time. Kittle missed practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday before being ruled out for Sunday’s game. San Francisco will have two stars active in the game after being listed as questionable on Friday with defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams set to start in the game.

