49ers still waiting to sign Nick Bosa to an extension. They aren’t considering trading him

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass before San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) caused him to fumble which 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw returned for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Dec. 4, 2022. The 49ers are still waiting for Bosa to arrive in camp with less than three weeks before the start of the season. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa still hasn’t reported to the San Francisco 49ers as his contract holdout moves closer to the start of the season. But the Niners have no plans to trade their star defensive player away. With Bosa’s holdout in its sixth week, there has been some talk that San Francisco could look for a trade if the two sides can’t come to an agreement. That was a notion both coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch shot down immediately.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.