49ers still waiting to sign Nick Bosa to an extension. They aren’t considering trading him

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa still hasn’t reported to the San Francisco 49ers as his contract holdout moves closer to the start of the season. But the Niners have no plans to trade their star defensive player away. With Bosa’s holdout in its sixth week, there has been some talk that San Francisco could look for a trade if the two sides can’t come to an agreement. That was a notion both coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch shot down immediately.

