49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel injures shoulder against Browns, ruled out at halftime

CLEVELAND (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel injured his shoulder in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns and has been ruled out. One of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive players, the versatile Samuel got hurt in the first quarter. The 27-year-old spent several minutes in the medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room. The 49ers did not specify which shoulder Samuel hurt. He was initially called questionable before the team updated his status at halftime. Before going out, Samuel, who was involved in a pregame skirmish between the teams, had two carries for 11 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.