49ers sign QB Brandon Allen, 2 others to 1-year deals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed quarterback Brandon Allen, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and tight end Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals. San Francisco was looking for an extra quarterback for the offseason program with projected starter Brock Purdy recovering from elbow surgery and found one in Allen. Allen was drafted in the sixth round by Jacksonville in the 2016 draft and has spent time with the Jaguars, Rams, Broncos and Bengals since then. Allen has played 15 games and made nine starts, throwing for 1,611 yards, 10 TDs, six interceptions and a 78 rating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.