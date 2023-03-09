49ers sign OL Colton McKivitz to 2-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension before he became a restricted free agent. The deal keeps McKivitz under contract through the 2024 season for San Francisco. McKivitz was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and has started five games in his career. He is expected to be in the mix to take over the right tackle job in San Francisco this upcoming season if starter Mike McGlinchey leaves in free agency.

