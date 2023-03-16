49ers sign CB Isaiah Oliver to 2-year contract

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Isaiah Oliver to a two-year contract. The Niners also re-signed linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal. Oliver was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round in 2018. In five seasons with the Falcons, he has 195 tackles, 34 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 62 games.

