49ers seek to shake off the Super Bowl hangover in the second half of the season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As much as the San Francisco 49ers tried to downplay the curse of the Super Bowl loser leading up to this season, the first half of 2024 has looked just like that. A summer dominated by contracdisputest . A string of injuries that put many of last season’s top performers on the sideline. Up-and-down play from a team that dominated several opponents in 2023. It all adds up to the 49ers (4-4) headed into their bye week with a .500 record and just fighting for an opportunity to get back to the postseason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.