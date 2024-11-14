49ers seek their 7th straight win against the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will visit the San Francisco 49ers in a key game in the NFC West race with both teams trying to catch first-place Arizona. The Niners won the first meeting between the teams for their sixth straight win in the series that is their longest winning streak ever against Seattle. The Seahawks are coming off a bye, having lost five of their past six games. The 49ers have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

