49ers season derailed by QB injuries in NFC title game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A season filled with quarterback injuries finally caught up to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. The Niners made it within one step of a return trip to the Super Bowl despite losing starting quarterback Trey Lance to a season-ending injury in Week 2 and backup Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot in Week 13. But the season ended with no quarterback capable of even throwing the ball past the line of scrimmage in a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to the Philadelphia Eagles.

