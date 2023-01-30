49ers season derailed by QB injuries in NFC title game

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy leaves the field after the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 31-7. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A season filled with quarterback injuries finally caught up to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. The Niners made it within one step of a return trip to the Super Bowl despite losing starting quarterback Trey Lance to a season-ending injury in Week 2 and backup Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot in Week 13. But the season ended with no quarterback capable of even throwing the ball past the line of scrimmage in a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to the Philadelphia Eagles.

