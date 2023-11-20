49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. Coach Kyle Shanahan said tests confirmed the original diagnosis and that there was no other extensive damage to the knee. Shanahan said Hufanga will be expected to recover before the start of next season. Hufanga emerged last season as a key part of San Francisco’s defense when he earned All-Pro honors. He had three interceptions and 52 tackles this season before going down with the injury. The injury to Hufanga forces third-round rookie Ji’Ayir Brown into the lineup for the Niners defense.

