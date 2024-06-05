49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga aims for Week 1 return following knee surgery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga aims to be ready to return to action in time for the season opener after tearing a ligament in his knee last November. Hufanga tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Nov. 19 in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is spending the offseason rehabilitating in hopes of being ready for the start of the season. Hufanga said he doesn’t anticipate being ready for the start of training camp but hopes to get back on the field in August to have enough time to ramp up for the season opener Sept. 9 against the New York Jets.

