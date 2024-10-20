49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall makes his NFL debut 50 days after he was shot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall made his NFL debut exactly 50 days after being shot in the chest during a robbery attempt. Pearsall was activated from the non-football injury list on Saturday and was on the field when the 49ers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on SUnday. He came in for his first play on San Francisco’s opening drive. Pearsall returned to practice this past Monday for the first time since he was shot in the chest in San Francisco’s Union Square area on Aug. 31.

