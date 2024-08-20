49ers rookie receiver Jacob Cowing capitalizes on chance to get on the field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When it comes to the wide receiver room for the San Francisco 49ers this summer, more of the focus has been on the players not practicing than those who are. Star wideout Brandon Aiyuk is still refusing to practice as part of a contract “hold in” five weeks after arriving at training camp and first-round rookie Ricky Pearsall has struggled to get on the field because of various injuries. Those absences have created an opening that fourth-round rookie Jacob Cowing is eager to fill. Cowing caught four passes for 51 yards, had a 19-yard run on an end-around and returned two punts for 19 yards in an impressive preseason debut.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.