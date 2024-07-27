49ers right guard Spencer Burford could miss a few weeks with a broken right hand

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers right guard Spencer Burford will miss a few weeks of training camp with a broken right hand. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is still deciding whether Burford would need surgery on the hand but estimated he would likely miss about three weeks. Burford has started 29 games in his first two seasons in the NFL since being drafted in the fourth round out of Texas-San Antonio in 2022. He split time late last season with Jon Feliciano and had a key blown assignment in overtime of the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City last season.

