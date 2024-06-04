49ers reward Christian McCaffrey with a 2-year contract extension, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have rewarded All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey with a contract extension after he won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award in his first full season with the team. A person familiar with the deal said it’s worth $19 million per year over two years. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced by the team. Pro Football Talk first reported the new contract. McCaffrey was on hand Tuesday at the start of San Francisco’s mandatory minicamp after skipping the voluntary practices the previous two weeks.

