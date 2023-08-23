49ers remain undecided on backup quarterback headed into exhibition finale

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hasn’t decided yet on who will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Brock Purdy and said that Sam Darnold and Trey Lance could rotate the job throughout the season. Lance and Darnold have shared the backup quarterback duties throughout training camp, alternating which one gets the primary work behind Purdy. The Niners often have only kept two quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster during Shanahan’s first six years in San Francisco but could opt for three this season. Teams are allowed to designate an emergency third quarterback on game days this season as long as that player is on the 53-man roster.

