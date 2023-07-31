49ers remain ‘confident’ they will resolve holdout with star defensive end Nick Bosa

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers held their first padded practice without their most important defensive player and little indication that Nick Bosa will end his holdout and join the team soon. General manager John Lynch says he remains in contact with Bosa’s agent as the two sides try to come to an agreement on a long-term deal that could make Bosa the richest defensive player in NFL history. Lynch says the team needs to have patience but he remains confident that a deal will be reached to bring Bosa back in time to start the regular season.

