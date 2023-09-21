49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk will miss game against Giants with shoulder injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk will miss the game against the New York Giants with an injured shoulder. Aiyuk played through the injury last week after getting hurt on his first catch of the game but is designated as inactive following the short turnaround. He had been listed as questionable. Aiyuk has 11 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns in two games for San Francisco. The Giants were already missing two key players, having ruled out star running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas with injuries earlier in the week.

