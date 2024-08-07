49ers RB Christian McCaffrey will miss about 2 weeks with a calf injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will miss about two weeks of practice after straining his calf. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that McCaffrey hurt his calf late last week, adding that he didn’t pull a muscle. Shanahan said McCaffrey wouldn’t play in the preseason but should be back at practice well before the start of the regular season on Sept. 9. McCaffrey led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns, winning AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.