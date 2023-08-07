49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is unlikely to play in San Francisco’s preseason opener

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Brock Purdy will get his first chance to face another team since offseason elbow surgery when San Francisco practices against the Raiders but is unlikely to play in the 49ers’ exhibition opener in Las Vegas. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Purdy will take part in both joint practices against the Raiders on Thursday and Friday and will get plenty of work with the starting team. Most of San Francisco’s top players will likely sit out the game on Sunday. Purdy’s absence from the first exhibition game will give backups Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen more opportunity to play.

