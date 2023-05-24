49ers QB Trey Lance happy in San Francisco despite uncertain status

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance has no desire for a fresh start even though his path to becoming the franchise quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers has many roadblocks. The Niners traded three first-round picks to draft him third overall in 2021 but he has started only four games after serving as a backup for most of his rookie season and being hurt most of last year. Now he heads into his third season with Brock Purdy expected to start as long as he recovers from offseason elbow surgery. Lance still has no interest in a possible trade even if it gives him a clearer path to becoming a full-time starter.

