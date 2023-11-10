49ers QB Brock Purdy vows to be ‘smart with the ball’ after 5 interceptions during a 3-game skid

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looks at the scoreboard in the final minute of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Strazzante]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy hasn’t had much to apologize for since taking over as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers late last season. But after a second straight two-interception game sent the Niners to their third straight loss, Purdy took the chance in a postgame meeting to own up to his mistakes. Purdy says he told the team he needs to be “smart with the ball.” Run game coordinator Chris Foerster described Purdy’s talk as a “heartfelt message.”

