49ers QB Brock Purdy vows to be ‘smart with the ball’ after 5 interceptions during a 3-game skid

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy hasn’t had much to apologize for since taking over as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers late last season. But after a second straight two-interception game sent the Niners to their third straight loss, Purdy took the chance in a postgame meeting to own up to his mistakes. Purdy says he told the team he needs to be “smart with the ball.” Run game coordinator Chris Foerster described Purdy’s talk as a “heartfelt message.”

