49ers QB Brock Purdy shows benefits of healthy offseason early in training camp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy stayed on the field after a recent practice for some extra work, making throws on the run in hopes of improving his accuracy and timing in that aspect of his game. The task may have seemed a bit mundane on the surface but points to a reason why the San Francisco 49ers believe that Purdy can build off his spectacular second season in the NFL thanks to having a healthy offseason when he didn’t need to limit his throws from his surgically repaired right elbow.

