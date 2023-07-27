49ers QB Brock Purdy returns to practice for the first time since elbow surgery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy stepped into the huddle with the first-team offense on the second day of training camp practice for the San Francisco 49ers and it was a major milestone coming less than six months since he tore a ligament in his throwing elbow. The months of grueling rehab paid off for Purdy as his arm strength looked similar to what it was before the injury. But he knows it will still take time to get back into rhythm after not taking part in the offseason program.

