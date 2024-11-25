49ers QB Brock Purdy resumes throwing but status for this week remains unknown

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy took part in some light throwing after missing his first career game because of an injury and the 49ers are hoping he can return this week. Purdy hurt his throwing shoulder during a loss to Seattle on Nov. 17. Purdy underwent two MRIs last week that showed no structural damage. But Purdy he felt discomfort after making a few throws at practice on Thursday and was shut down for the game at Green Bay on Sunday. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy made it through the session without pain and will hopefully be able to return to practice on Wednesday.

