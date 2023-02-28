49ers QB Brock Purdy may have elbow surgery next week

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy’s delayed surgery could happen next week if the swelling in his injured elbow has been reduced. Purdy was originally scheduled to undergo the operation last week to repair his throwing elbow that got hurt in the NFC championship game. But Dr. Keith Meister delayed the operation because Purdy’s elbow was too swollen. General manager John Lynch said Meister will meet with Purdy in Arizona this week when Meister is there at spring training as doctor for the Texas Rangers. If the swelling has been reduced, the operation could happen next week.

