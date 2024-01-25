49ers QB Brock Purdy keeps focus on the Lions instead of past struggles or successes

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy goes into his second straight NFC championship game not worried about his early game struggles last week or basking in the glow of a comeback win or reliving the injury that derailed last year’s playoff run. The focus for Purdy is always ahead of him. All that stands between Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers heading to the Super Bowl is the Detroit Lions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.