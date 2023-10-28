49ers QB Brock Purdy is a full participant in practice and could play Sunday following concussion

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was a full participant in practice and could be cleared from his concussion to play this week against Cincinnati. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Purdy still must clear a final step on Saturday in order to play Sunday against the Bengals. He is listed as questionable. Purdy got hit in the helmet late in Monday night’s loss at Minnesota. He reported concussion symptoms on the flight home and was placed into the protocol.

