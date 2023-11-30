49ers QB Brock Purdy focuses on Eagles instead of injury in return to Philadelphia

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s focus headed into his biggest regular-season start as a pro is on the Eagles and their stout defense instead of on the disappointment of his previous trip to Philadelphia that ended in a significant elbow injury. Purdy and the 49ers return to Philadelphia on Sunday for the first time since least season’s NFC title game when the injury Purdy suffered on his first drive of the game derailed San Francisco’s Super Bowl hopes and led to major surgery and an offseason of rehabilitation.

