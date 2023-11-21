49ers QB Brock Purdy answers skeptics with a nearly flawless 2-game stretch

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Any doubts raised about Brock Purdy during the first little slump of his brief NFL career have been emphatically answered by his record-setting performance the past two games. The five interceptions that contributed to a three-game losing streak for the San Francisco 49ers turned into near flawless play the past two weeks capped by his perfect passer rating in Sunday’s 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy is 40 for 51 for 629 yards, six TDs, no interceptions and a 157.3 passer rating the past two weeks against the Bucs and Jaguars for the highest passer rating ever in a two-start stretch.

