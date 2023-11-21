49ers QB Brock Purdy answers skeptics with a nearly flawless 2-game stretch

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Any doubts raised about Brock Purdy during the first little slump of his brief NFL career have been emphatically answered by his record-setting performance the past two games. The five interceptions that contributed to a three-game losing streak for the San Francisco 49ers turned into near flawless play the past two weeks capped by his perfect passer rating in Sunday’s 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy is 40 for 51 for 629 yards, six TDs, no interceptions and a 157.3 passer rating the past two weeks against the Bucs and Jaguars for the highest passer rating ever in a two-start stretch.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.