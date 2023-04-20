49ers prepare for busy NFL draft after long wait to start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers finally get around to making their first draft pick, they’ll be on the clock for much of the rest of the draft. The Niners traded away most of their premium picks in next week’s draft in deals that brought them quarterback Trey Lance and star running back Christian McCaffrey. But thanks to a slew of compensatory picks gained by developing minority coaches and executives and by losing key free agents, San Francisco has 11 picks overall starting with No. 99.

