49ers place Drake Jackson on a season-ending injury list

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers placed defensive end Drake Jackson on a season-ending injury list in the latest setback for the team’s 2022 second-round pick. Jackson was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, forcing him to be shut down for the entire season. Jackson injured his knee last season and was placed on injured reserve in November. He had a setback in his recovery and underwent surgery in January. He was unable to practice at the start of training camp. Ultimately the Niners decided he wouldn’t be healthy enough to play this season and shut him down to open up a roster spot.

