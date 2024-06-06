49ers OL coach explains why the team didn’t need to make a big investment to upgrade the line

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The amount of talent on the San Francisco 49ers’ offense can be staggering at times. The Niners have five skilled position players who have been first- or second-team All-Pros the past three seasons, an MVP finalist in quarterback Brock Purdy and the best left tackle in football in All-Pro Trent Williams. The biggest questions are on the other spots on the offensive line. But coach Chris Foerster sees no need to invest heavily in those spots. Foerster says he was a big advocate for drafting a receiver in the first round instead of upgrading the line.

