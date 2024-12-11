49ers look to maintain their ‘urgency’ when they host the rival Rams

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) rolls out to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eakin Howard]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — At this point the past two seasons, the San Francisco 49ers were fighting for playoff positioning rather than their playoff lives. After snapping a three-game losing streak with a lopsided win last week against Chicago, the Niners head into a Thursday night division showdown against the Los Angeles Rams hoping to play with the same kind of desperation in a game they almost certainly need to win to get to the postseason. The Rams enter the week a game behind NFC West-leading Seattle and a game ahead of the 49ers.

