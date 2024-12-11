49ers look to maintain their ‘urgency’ when they host the rival Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — At this point the past two seasons, the San Francisco 49ers were fighting for playoff positioning rather than their playoff lives. After snapping a three-game losing streak with a lopsided win last week against Chicago, the Niners head into a Thursday night division showdown against the Los Angeles Rams hoping to play with the same kind of desperation in a game they almost certainly need to win to get to the postseason. The Rams enter the week a game behind NFC West-leading Seattle and a game ahead of the 49ers.

